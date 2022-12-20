Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

The Peach Music Festival Announces Lineup With Headliners Goose, Tedeschi Trucks Band, My Morning Jacket, and Ween

SCRANTON, PA (CelebrityAccess) – The Peach Music Festival announced the lineup, inclusive of the headliners for the 11th iteration of the annual festival taking place June 29 – July 2, 2023, at Montage Mountain. Headliners for 2023 are the Tedeschi Trucks Band, My Morning Jacket, Ween, and Goose.

Other acts scheduled to appear are Lettuce, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Phish’s Mike Gordon, Andy Frasco & the U.N., Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Ally Venable, Parrotfish, Mihai, and more.

The 2023 edition will pay homage to the Allman Brothers Band, including founding member Jaimoe performing as Jaimoe and Friends, a tribute band named Brother & Sister – helmed by Vaylor and Melody Trucks, and a special performance by Trouble No More.

VIP, travel, and glamping packages and tickets are on sale via CID Entertainment’s website HERE.

 

 

 

