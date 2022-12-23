The Country Music and Americana Music Associations Both Announce 2023 Board of Directors

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Country Music and Americana Music Associations (CMA/AMA) have both announced their 2023 Board of Directors.
Americana Music Association
The newly-appointed board member for 2023 is Wasserman Music’s, Lenore Kinder. Kim Buie (New West Records) and Tracy Gershon (Northern Lights Music Publishing) were elected for their first and second terms.
The 2023 Executive Committee includes Courtney Gregg from Blue Sky (President), Bruce Warren from WXPN as President-Elect, Kurt Vitolo as Treasurer and the Grammy Museum’s Lynne Sheridan as Secretary. At-Large members include Kim Buie, Shannon Sanders from BMI and Oh Boy Records’ Jody Whelan.
The 2023 AMA 2023 Board of Directors:
Kim Buie, New West Records
Emily Cohen, Amazon Music
Tressie McMillan Cottom, Author/MacArthur “Genius Grant” Award Recipient
Gail Gellman, Gellman Management
Tracy Gershon, Northern Lights Music Publishing
Brian Greenbaum, CAA
Courtney Gregg, Blue Sky Artist Management
Lenore Kinder, Wasserman Music
Mike Kopp, Kopp Management/Arts Advocate/Political Consultant
Jackie Marushka, Marushka Media
Gina Miller, MNRK Music
Mark Moffatt, Producer
Allison Russell, Artist
Shannon Sanders, BMI/Producer
Lynne Sheridan, Grammy Museum
John Strohm, Frost Brown Todd Attorneys
Kurt Vitolo, KV Financial Group
Andrea von Foerster, Firestarter Music
Bruce Warren, WXPN, Philadelphia/NPR
Megan West, Meta, Inc.
Jody Whelan, Oh Boy Records
Rachel Whitney, Spotify
___________________________________
Country Music Association
The 2023 CMA Board Officers are Charlie Morgan (Chairman), Kella Farris (President), Jennie Smythe (President-Elect), and Virginia Bunetta (Secretary/Treasurer).
New board members include Rhett Akins (songwriter), Debbie Carroll (Onsite Entertainment), Curt Jenkins (Pink Dog Ent.), Ben Kline (Warner Music Nashville), Chris Lisle, Jon Loba (BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville), Katie McCartney (Monument Records), Chris Parr (Maverick), Dan Rogers (Grand Ole Opry), Charlie Worsham (musician), Wes Vause (Press On Publicity), and Josh Van Valkenburg (Sony Music Publishing).
You can view the full list of the 2023 CMA Board of Directors HERE.