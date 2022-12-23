The Country Music and Americana Music Associations Both Announce 2023 Board of Directors

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Country Music and Americana Music Associations (CMA/AMA) have both announced their 2023 Board of Directors.

Americana Music Association

The newly-appointed board member for 2023 is Wasserman Music’s, Lenore Kinder. Kim Buie (New West Records) and Tracy Gershon (Northern Lights Music Publishing) were elected for their first and second terms.

The 2023 Executive Committee includes Courtney Gregg from Blue Sky (President), Bruce Warren from WXPN as President-Elect, Kurt Vitolo as Treasurer and the Grammy Museum’s Lynne Sheridan as Secretary. At-Large members include Kim Buie, Shannon Sanders from BMI and Oh Boy Records’ Jody Whelan.

The 2023 AMA 2023 Board of Directors:

Kim Buie, New West Records

Emily Cohen, Amazon Music

Tressie McMillan Cottom, Author/MacArthur “Genius Grant” Award Recipient

Gail Gellman, Gellman Management

Tracy Gershon, Northern Lights Music Publishing

Brian Greenbaum, CAA

Courtney Gregg, Blue Sky Artist Management

Lenore Kinder, Wasserman Music

Mike Kopp, Kopp Management/Arts Advocate/Political Consultant

Jackie Marushka, Marushka Media

Gina Miller, MNRK Music

Mark Moffatt, Producer

Allison Russell, Artist

Shannon Sanders, BMI/Producer

Lynne Sheridan, Grammy Museum

John Strohm, Frost Brown Todd Attorneys

Kurt Vitolo, KV Financial Group

Andrea von Foerster, Firestarter Music

Bruce Warren, WXPN, Philadelphia/NPR

Megan West, Meta, Inc.

Jody Whelan, Oh Boy Records

Rachel Whitney, Spotify

Country Music Association

The 2023 CMA Board Officers are Charlie Morgan (Chairman), Kella Farris (President), Jennie Smythe (President-Elect), and Virginia Bunetta (Secretary/Treasurer).

New board members include Rhett Akins (songwriter), Debbie Carroll (Onsite Entertainment), Curt Jenkins (Pink Dog Ent.), Ben Kline (Warner Music Nashville), Chris Lisle, Jon Loba (BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville), Katie McCartney (Monument Records), Chris Parr (Maverick), Dan Rogers (Grand Ole Opry), Charlie Worsham (musician), Wes Vause (Press On Publicity), and Josh Van Valkenburg (Sony Music Publishing).

You can view the full list of the 2023 CMA Board of Directors HERE.