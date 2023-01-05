Amazon Music Announces Breakthrough Artists to Watch: Country Class For 2023

(CelebrityAccess) – Amazon Music has revealed their 2023 Breakthrough Artists to Watch: Country Class. This year’s class consists of Avery Anna, Dalton Dover, Dylan Schneider, Jackson Dean, Madeline Edwards, Megan Moroney, Nate Smith, and Warren Zeiders.

Breakthrough is Amazon Music’s artist development program intended to help rising artists at the most crucial moments in their careers. The program supports artists across a wide variety of genres, such as country, U.K. rap, R&B, indie, and more.

The Country Class will be a part of Amazon’s Breakthrough Country playlist and the honorees will be featured on the podcast Country Heat Weekly throughout January and February – starting with Moroney on January 5.

Amazon Music works with each Breakthrough artist and their teams to develop a long-term, customized global plan tailored to their specific needs. This includes video and audio content, global marketing support, custom merch stores on the Amazon website, and increased visibility across Amazon Music’s playlists.

New for 2023, Amazon Music will present artist selections on the Breakthrough playlist. Alongside the Country Class, other artists listed on the playlist include Armani White, Daniel Seavey, Zach Bryan, Finesse2tymes, Elena Rose, and flowerovlove, among others.

“Supporting rising country talent is of the utmost importance to Amazon Music,” says Emily Cohen Belote, Principal Music Curator at Amazon Music. “Elevating the new generation of country hitmakers and introducing them to our listeners is an essential part of the work that we do.”