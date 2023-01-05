Joe Mantegna – “Criminal Minds,” “Barry,” “Godfather 3,” Fat Tony – “The Simpsons”

Joe is REALLY fun in this wide-ranging conversation about bringing back the hit show “Criminal Minds” to streaming. Joe reveals why the show is even more realistic on streaming (hint: realistic gore and swearing), what he loves about the story lines, how the Covid pandemic is part of those story lines, why playing Joe Rossi, his character on “Criminal Minds,” is like seeing an old friend and how his character is the same but different – in a good way. Joe talks his love of baseball, throwing ouT the first pitch at Cubs games and he and I bond over his Chicago Cubs and my Boston Red Sox and how bad and good they have been and Joe tells what it’s like playing FaT Tony on “The Simpsons” for over 30 years and much more.