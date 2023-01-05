Norwegian Cruise Lines Partners With Sixthman To Host Experiences at Sea

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – Norwegian Cruise Lines announced Thursday (January 5) “Experiences at Sea,” in partnership with Sixthman and will host 13 consecutive events over 66 nights in Spring 2023.

The newly formed “Experiences at Sea” brand will take advantage of Sixthman’s 21 years of experience from producing over 160 charters focused on immersive experiences. The division aims to bring guests together to enjoy elevated cruise experiences with an emphasis on community, connection, and journeys that create memories that last a lifetime.

“As we kick off 2023, we are thrilled to be collaborating with our expansive roster of artists and NCL client partners for a record-breaking 13 back-to-back immersive festival-at-sea cruises aboard Norwegian Pearl, bringing guests from an array of like-minded communities together to experience one-of-a-kind vacations alongside their favorite artists, athletes, actors, comedians and others within their lifestyle,” said Anthony Diaz, CEO of Sixthman and SVP of Charters, Meetings and Incentives for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “Powered by all that the “Experiences at Sea” unit provides, we are committed to going above and beyond to shatter the expectations of what a vacation can be. It’s been so rewarding being a part of setting the stage for guests to be able to get away to get together!”

Norwegian Pearl will serve as host to this record-breaking number of back-to-back themed cruises from January 20 to March 27, 2023. Voyages will sail from Miami calling to a variety of Caribbean islands, including the Company’s stunning private destinations of Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas and Harvest Caye in Belize. The 13 back-to-back cruises include:

• Cruise Perfect (Jan. 20 –23) Miami to Nassau, Bahamas – The five dudes from Dude Perfect host an action-packed three-day cruise full of trick shots, challenges and fun for the whole family.

• The Rock Boat XXII (Jan 23. – 28) Miami to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and Nassau, Bahamas – Guests will enjoy a five-day cruise hosted by Sister Hazel and featuring over 30 acts from Need to Breathe, Neon Trees, American Authors, Lit and so much more.

• On the Blue (Jan. 28 – Feb. 2) Miami to Harvest Caye, Belize to Costa Maya, Mexico – Hosted by Justin Hayward of the Moody Blues, guests will enjoy a five-day classic rock cruise featuring an array of musical performances.

• Chris Jericho’s Rock N Wrestling Rager at Sea (Feb. 2 – 6) Miami to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas – Chris Jericho hosts a four-day cruise featuring the perfect blend of rock and world-class wrestling.

• Nursecon at Sea (Feb. 6 – 10) Miami to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic – The Ultimate Nursing Conference created by Nurse Blake will provide attendees the perfect balance of vacation, entertainment, fun with professional learning (including accredited CNE courses), and networking.

• Cayamo 15 (Feb. 10 – 17) Miami to Philipsburg, St. Maarten, and Tortola, British Virgin Islands – Guests will celebrate the 15th anniversary of this Americana journey through song with over 40 artists, featuring Jeff Tweedy, Andrew Bird, Trampled by Turtles, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Patty Griffin, Neko Case, Shovels & Rope and many more.

• Sail Across the Sun (Feb. 17 – 21) Miami to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic – Guests will embark on a four-day cruise hosted by Train with performances from over 20 artists including Fitz and the Tantrums, G. Love & Special, plus comedy from Nick Swardson, wine tastings and more.

• Outlaw Country Cruise 7 (Feb. 21 – 27) Miami to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas to Cozumel, Mexico – Celebrating the seventh edition, guests will enjoy performances from over 40 artists including once-in-a-lifetime collaborations, featuring The Mavericks, John Anderson, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle & The Dukes and more.

• The Friendship (Feb. 27- March 3) Miami to Nassau, Bahamas to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas – Hosted by All My Friends and Gary Richards, DESTRUCTO, the music festival returns for its third year hosting a soon-to-be-announced line-up of artists and schedule of events for electric dance music (EDM) aficionados.

• The Beach Boys Cruise (March 3 – 8) Miami to Harvest Caye, Belize to Costa Maya, Mexico – The Beach Boys are not only bringing their good vibrations, but also performances by The Isley Brothers, The Temptations, The Righteous Brothers, Mark McGrath and so many more on this five-day cruise.

• 311 Caribbean Cruise 7 (March 8 – 13) Miami to Harvest Caye, Belize to Roatan, Honduras – 311 host 3/11 Day at Sea with featured performances by Arrested Development, G. Love & Special Sauce, Less Than Jake, and more, plus shows from comedians still to be announced.

• Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea VIII (March 13 – 17) Miami to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic – Joe Bonamassa hosts a celebration of blues with over 20 artists, featuring Little Feat, Dion, Bobby Rush, Robert Randolph Band, and more.

• Atlantis (March 17 – 27) Miami to Key West to Cozumel, Mexico to Harvest Caye, Belize to Colon, Panama to Cartagena, Colombia to Georgetown, Grand Cayman – Each Atlantis cruise offers a carefree experience for the gay community based around friendship, camaraderie, relaxation, indulgence, adventure, and pure uninhibited fun.

• Plus: The Broadway Cruise (March 31 – April 5) New York City to Bermuda on Norwegian Gem – Guests can immerse themselves in the world of Broadway with special performances from Tony-Award winners Laura Benanti, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, and more, plus panels and activities from the best creators in the business.