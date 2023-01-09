Cage The Elephant’s Matt Schultz Arrested On Multiple Weapons Charges In NYC

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Matt Shultz, frontman of the indie rock band Cage The Elephant is reportedly facing weapons charges after he was arrested with multiple loaded firearms at a New York City hotel.

According to the Associated Press, Shultz was arrested on January 5th after police were called to investigate a report of a man with a firearm at Manhattan’s Bowery Hotel.

Shultz was alleged to have been seen pulling a gun from the front pocket of his trousers in the hotel bathroom by an employee, prompting the initial call to law enforcement officials.

According to the New York Times, hotel employees said Shultz appeared2 intoxicated at the time of his arrest.

The AP reported that a subsequent search warrant allegedly discovered two loaded .45-caliber handguns in a bag in Shultz’s hotel room.

Shultz faces multiple counts of weapons possession charges and was arraigned on January 6th. Bail was set at $10,000 cash or $30,000 but it is unclear if he was released. He is due back in court on January 11th.

An attorney for Shultz declined to comment to multiple media outlets about the case.