New Esports Stadium Planned For Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH (CelebrityAccess) — Energy drink and esports company Glytch announced plans to build a dedicated esports stadium and broadcast studio in Columbus, Ohio.

The 100,000 square-foot facility will include a stadium and a live entertainment venue that will host concerts in addition to live esports events, according to the Columbus Post-Dispatch.

Details about where in Columbus the venue will be located have yet to be revealed.

“Ohio has a booming esports fan base, and we are proud to be serving the Buckeye State with a true, professional esports stadium,” Glytch Chief Visionary Officer Michael Williams said.

The Columbus stadium is the second in a planned nationwide network of 32 such venues that the company announced plans to build last year and follows the announcement of plans to build a stadium in Los Angeles.

Glytch previously stated that the 32 venues would host an internationally recognized, professional esports team but did not provide additional details about the team.

Glytch plans to break ground on the new venue in the Spring of 2023 with an eye towards completing the project by late 2024 or 2025.