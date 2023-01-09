The Chicks Announce Plans For A Las Vegas Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning country-pop recording artists The Chicks announced plans to join the Las Vegas residency club.

The residency billed as “The Chicks: Six Nights in Vegas,” will see The Chicks perform a six-night stand at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino starting on May 3rd and concluding on May 13th.

Zappos is a regular resort for artists eyeing Las Vegas residencies and the venue has previously hosted the likes of Britney Spears, Shania Twain, Miranda Lambert, and Keith Urban.

“Finally getting to play live in 2022 left us hungry to continue our tour. After so many years without new music, last year felt like a long time coming,” The Chicks said in a press statement.