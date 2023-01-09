Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo Among The Headliners Announced For Bottlerock 2023

NAPA (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival revealed the lineup for the 10th anniversary of the festival in 2023, with a roster of headliners that includes Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Lil Nas X, and The Smashing Pumpkins.

Presented by JaM Cellars, the 3-day music, wine, craft beer and food festival will take place at the Napa Valley Expo in the City of Napa from May 26-28, 2023.

Along with the headliners, the festival will also feature scheduled performances from more than 75 musical acts, including the likes of Leon Bridges, Billy Strings, Wu-Tang Clan, The National, Caamp, Sheryl Crow, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Carly Rae Jepsen, Bastille, Tove Lo, Phantogram, Japanese Breakfast, Quinn XCII, Yung Gravy, Thievery Corporation, Dayglow, Ashe, Lucius, Teddy Swims, Cautious Clay, Nicky Youre, Los Lobos, War, Taj Mahal, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, The Airborne Toxic Event, and The Struts, among numerous others.

BottleRock Napa Valley also announced the return of the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, which fuses cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, performers and rock stars into one presumably delicious feast.

3-Day General Admission tickets begin at $389/pp, 3-day VIP tickets are $979/pp, 3-Day Skydeck tickets are $1799/pp, 3-Day Marriott Bonvoy® American Express VIP Viewing Suite tickets are $1899/pp, and 3-Day Platinum tickets are $5495/pp.