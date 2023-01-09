Live Nation’s Afro Nation Festival Headed For Miami In May

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — On Monday, Live Nation announced plans to expand the popular Afro Nation festival brand to the United States with an event planned for Miami in May.

The festival, which lands at Miami’s LoanDepot Park on May 27 & 28, features some of the biggest artists from the worlds of Afrobeat, dancehall, hip-hop, amapiano, and other genres.

Headliners announced for the inaugural Afro Nation Miami include Burna Boy, Wizkid, Rema, and Asake, along with dancehall legend Beenie Man, up-and-coming African artists CKay, BNXN, Black Sherif, and French rapper Franglish, among others.

While the festival is making its continental North American debut this year, the festival returned to Accra in Ghana last year, but also took place in Portimão, Portugal, and Puerto Rico’s Balneario De Carolina in 2022.

Afro Nation Miami 2023 is presented by Event Horizon, SMADE, and Live Nation.