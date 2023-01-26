SoundCloud’s Erika Montes Joins Rostrum Records as President

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The former Global Vice President for Artist and Label Relations at SoundCloud, has been named President at Rostrum Records – Erika Montes. Montes led artist and label relations at SoundCloud.

Montes’ appointment at Rostrum means that she is exiting SoundCloud after six years. In her new role, Montes will lead the company’s growth strategy and oversee label operations, according to a release on Wednesday (January 25). In addition, she will work closely with managers, artists, distribution, and brand partners in developing partnerships and curating opportunities.

She will report directly to Rostrum founder Benjy Grinberg, who will transition to the new role of CEO. Montes’ appointment marks the first time in the label’s history that the president position will be occupied by anyone other than Grinberg.

Commenting on the appointment, Grinberg, said: “I’m so excited to welcome such a smart, passionate, and creative executive like Erika to the Rostrum family.”

“Her incredible track record of identifying and supporting the careers of some of the most influential musicians aligns perfectly with Rostrum’s approach to developing long-term success for artists.”

According to the announcement, Montes helped SoundCloud launch a multi-phased program called “First on SoundCloud” last year, through which the platform invests in nine emerging artists across genres.

“I’m thrilled to join Rostrum Records and work alongside Benjy, a visionary full of passion for music and deep expertise in building and growing artist careers,” said Montes.

“I look forward to combining our talents and continuing that tradition as I build out the next 20 years for Rostrum and our artists to solidify our role as the leading independent label,” she added.

Hip-hop and R&B website VIBE named Rostrum among the The Top 5 Hip-Hop Record Labels to Watch in 2012.