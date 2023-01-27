Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, And Brandi Carlile Among The Performers Announced For The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The first round of presenters and performers for the 2023 Grammy Awards have been revealed with a lineup of nominees that includes Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, and Brandi Carlile.

The initial round of performers announced also included nominees Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith.

Set for February 5th, the Grammys will be broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena with comedian and former Daily Show host Trevor Noah serving as the master of ceremonies.

The gala will kick off at 12:30 PM with the Grammy Awards premiere ceremony, which take place at Microsoft Theater, and which will be live on Grammy.com

The main ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS, starting at 8PM EST and will also be available as a livestream and on-demand via Paramount+

Additional performers will be announced in the lead-up to the awards show.