Coldplay Adds Multiple Dates To The West Coast Run Of Their Music Of The Spheres Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — In the face of strong demand, Coldplay announced the expansion of the North American segment of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour with multiple new shows.

The additional dates will see Coldplay perform at Vancouver’s BC Place on September 23rd, San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium on September 28th, and Los Angeles’ Rose Bowl on October 1st.

The dates are part of Coldplay’s limited West Coast run, following last year’s successful Music of the Spheres tour, which broke attendance records around the world.

For the new dates, Coldplay will be supported by the Grammy-winning hip-hop/R&B group H.E.R. and up-and-coming New Jersey artist 070 Shake.

DHL is the Official Logistics Partner of the Music Of The Spheres World Tour, supporting the band in their mission to cut tour emissions by 50%.