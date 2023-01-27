Dion Sells His Catalog To Reservoir Media

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The deals for legacy catalogs continue to fly fast and furious. This time, it’s Rock and Roll and Grammy Hall of Fame inductee Dion Francis DiMucci, better known as Dion who has sold his music rights to Reservoir Media.

The deal encompasses Dion’s entire existing publishing catalog and future works, as well as his synchronization rights to his recording masters.

Dion first made a name for himself as the lead singer of the Belmonts before he launched a solo career with iconic hits such as “Runaround Sue,” “The Wanderer,” “Ruby Baby,” “Dream Lover” and more.

As well, he continues to release new music, including 2006’s “Bronx In Blue” which earned him a Grammy Award, and his 2021 release Stomping Ground, which featured collaborations with artists such as Eric Clapton, Peter Frampton, Bruce Springsteen, Mark Knopfler and others.

He’s also ventured into the theatrical world with The Wanderer, a musical based on Dion’s life, which premiered off-Broadway at Paper Mill Playhouse in April 2022.

“I am most pleased to enter into this great new relationship with Reservoir. I know how much the Reservoir team appreciates my work, and I am looking forward to some exciting times ahead with them.” He added, “I want to thank the entire Reservoir team for helping to make it happen, particularly Rell Lafargue, Jonathan Sturges and Faith Newman. I also want to thank Marvin Katz, my attorney, who introduced me to Reservoir and represented me in the transaction,” Dion said of his new deal with Reservoir.

“Dion is a pillar of early rock and roll music and wrote and recorded songs that are universally loved and recognized.” She added, “He continues to make music with and inspire the genre’s biggest names today. It’s an honor to support both his evergreen catalog and future hits,” added Reservoir’s Executive Vice President of A&R and Catalog Development Faith Newman.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.