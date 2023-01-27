Roey Hershkovitz Named VP Of Sound & Picture At Universal Music Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Group announced the appointment of the noted television producer and recording industry executive Roey Hershkovitz as Vice President of Sound & Picture.

In his newly created role, Hershkovitz will oversee visual content capture and develop new programming content across the company’s array of studios.

Additionally, he will seek to expand on Universal’s multimedia services and capabilities available to record labels, recording artists and songwriters.

As part of his new portfolio, Hershkovitz has been named Head of West Coast Studios and he will continue to oversee the ongoing renovations of Capitol Studios.

In his new role, Hershkovitz will be based in Santa Monica and continue to report to Christopher Jenkins, Executive Vice President of Digital Studios, and Pat Kraus, Senior Vice President of Recording Studios & Archive Management.

“This new role recognizes Roey’s broader contributions to operating our cutting-edge studios that provide unmatched resources for recording artists and songwriters to be their most creative. Roey continues to play a key role in driving audio innovation and the broader adoption of immersive audio across studio, consumer product and creative communities,” said Kraus.

“UMG’s recording studios continue to drive audio and video innovation across the industry and play an essential role in developing the technology, tools and leadership that allow our labels and artists to provide fans with the leading catalog of music mixed in Dolby Atmos. We’re now applying that same successful formula to how we capture, manage and distribute visual media and live streaming, providing even more ways for artists to engage with their fans. This is an exciting time in the industry and I’m thankful to Michael Frey, Chris and Pat for this tremendous opportunity,” added Hershkovitz.