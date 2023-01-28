Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates
Artist News Breaking News Festival News Industry News
Bamboozle Fest Is On Since Last Fest in 2012 - Announces 2023 Lineup With blackbear, The Driver Era, Limp Bizkit, Trippie Redd, & More

Bamboozle Fest Is On Since Last Fest in 2012 – Announces 2023 Lineup With blackbear, The Driver Era, Limp Bizkit, Trippie Redd, & More

Stacy Simons Santos  Contact MePosted on
2 0

ATLANTIC CITY (CelebrityAccess) – The Bamboozle Festival announced Thursday (January 26) the performers for this year’s lineup, which takes the stage on May 5 – 7 at Bader Field in Atlantic City. The music-filled weekend marks the first Bamboozle since 2012 and celebrates 20 years since its inception.

The 2023 edition features performances by Trippie Redd, Limp Bizkit, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Papa Roach, blackbear, The Driver Era, and more. Additional reunions, artists, and performers will be announced soon.

The three-day music festival will also feature a midway with amusement rides, the B-Boy Dance Competition with a $25K prize, a local band competition, Game Changer Wrestling, fan activations, merch, a DJ, and more.

3-day VIP passes include a dedicated entry lane, early access, VIP Lounge, an elevated viewing platform at each main stage, designated viewing areas at other stages, private air-conditioned restrooms, bonfire nights on Friday and Saturday, Wi-Fi, phone charging stations, private bar and food vendors, and VIP laminate.

MVP VIP 3-day passes come with all of the above plus locker rentals, MVP VIP laminate, 20th anniversary poster, on-site Concierage team, meet and greets, exclusive acoustic performances with TBA talent, MVP cabanas and content via NFT airdrop.

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now