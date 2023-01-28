Bamboozle Fest Is On Since Last Fest in 2012 – Announces 2023 Lineup With blackbear, The Driver Era, Limp Bizkit, Trippie Redd, & More

ATLANTIC CITY (CelebrityAccess) – The Bamboozle Festival announced Thursday (January 26) the performers for this year’s lineup, which takes the stage on May 5 – 7 at Bader Field in Atlantic City. The music-filled weekend marks the first Bamboozle since 2012 and celebrates 20 years since its inception.

The 2023 edition features performances by Trippie Redd, Limp Bizkit, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Papa Roach, blackbear, The Driver Era, and more. Additional reunions, artists, and performers will be announced soon.

The three-day music festival will also feature a midway with amusement rides, the B-Boy Dance Competition with a $25K prize, a local band competition, Game Changer Wrestling, fan activations, merch, a DJ, and more.

3-day VIP passes include a dedicated entry lane, early access, VIP Lounge, an elevated viewing platform at each main stage, designated viewing areas at other stages, private air-conditioned restrooms, bonfire nights on Friday and Saturday, Wi-Fi, phone charging stations, private bar and food vendors, and VIP laminate.

MVP VIP 3-day passes come with all of the above plus locker rentals, MVP VIP laminate, 20th anniversary poster, on-site Concierage team, meet and greets, exclusive acoustic performances with TBA talent, MVP cabanas and content via NFT airdrop.