The Weekend, Avril Lavigne And Tate McRae Top The List Of Juno Nominees For 52nd Annual Juno Awards

EDMONTON, Alberta (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences announced the full list of nominees for the 52nd Annual Juno Awards with Canadian music icon The Weeknd topping the list with six nods.

The Weeknd had a big year in 2022 with the release of his fifth studio album Dawn FM and picked up nominations for TikTok JUNO Fan Choice, Single of the Year, Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and Pop Album of The Year.

Avril Lavigne was hot on his heels, and she earned five nominations, including TikTok JUNO Fan Choice, Single of the Year, Album of the Year, Artist of the Year and Pop Album of The Year.

Lavigne was tied for nominations with Albertan singer-songwriter Tate McRae also received nominations for TikTok JUNO Fan Choice, Single of the Year, Album of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and Pop Album of The Year.

“The JUNOS provide a platform to highlight Canada’s most talented musical artists, and I am honored to have this opportunity to congratulate all of the nominees for the 2023 awards,” said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, Province of Ontario. “Last year, we had the pleasure of hosting the awards here in Ontario, and I know our friends in Edmonton, Alberta will roll out the red carpet in style for this year’s celebrations.”

Along with nominees, CARAS revealed the full list of performers for the 2023 Juno Awards with a lineup that includes nominees Alexisonfire, Aysanabee, Jessie Reyez, who join the list of previously announced performers that includes AP Dhillon, Banx & Ranx, Preston Pablo and Rêve together in a collaborative performance, Nickelback, Tate McRae and Tenille Townes.

The 52nd Annual JUNO Awards and JUNO Week 2023 will take place in Edmonton, AB from Thursday, March 9 through Monday, March 13, 2023, culminating with The JUNO Awards Broadcast.