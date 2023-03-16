The Blind Boys Of Alabama’s Paul Beasley Dead At 78

(CelebrityAccess) — Gospel tenor Paul Beasley, a member of the vocal group Blind Boys of Alabama, died on March 13th. He was 78.

His passing was announced in a statement from the other members of the Blind Boys of Alabama, but a cause of death was not disclosed.

Known for his distinctive falsetto, Beasley began his career with the Los Angeles-based gospel group Mighty Clouds of Joy and recording hits such as “Walk Around Heaven,” and “Jesus You’ve Been Good To Me.”

He was also a member of Willie Neal Johnson & The Gospel Keynotes, where he lent his vocal style to hits such as “Help Me To Be Strong” and “God Is Always Standing By.”

After going blind in the latter part of his life, Beasley joined the Blind Boys, touring with the group and appearing on multiple albums.

“In life there are some things that only come once in life, and the legacy and voice of Paul Beasley is one of those things. Thank God for him. He was often imitated, but never duplicated. The Blind Boys have been friends and soulmates with Paul for many years. The memories that we shared are unsurpassed. Our deepest sympathy goes out to all of his family and friends. God bless you all.” – Ricky McKinnie and Jimmy Carter, Joey Williams, Rev. Julius Love, Sterling Glass (Blind Boys of Alabama).