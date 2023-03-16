Catalina Santa Peña Named MD Of WCM Colombia

BOGOTÁ, Colombia (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Chappell Music, Warner music publishing division today announced that Catalina Santa Peña has been hired for the role of Managing Director for WCM Colombia.

In her new role at WCM, Santa-Peña will oversee WCM’s regional operations and roster, reporting to Gustavo Menéndez, President, U.S. Latin & Latin America, Warner Chappell Music.

She replaces Daniel Mora, who was recently named as the new Managing Director of Warner Music Andes.

Santa Peña joins WMC after founding one of Latin America’s leading entertainment firms, The Artist’s Attorney, in 2019. The company worked with numerous high-profile artists, including Karol G, Sky Rompiendo, J Balvin, Aterciopelados, Nanpa Basico, ChocQuibTown, LosPetitFellas, SOG, and Piso 21.

She also partnered with major companies like Black Koi, Cinq Music, La Industria Inc, Elephanta Music, Vibras Lab, De La Piña, Queen Street Talent, Mun Entertainment, and Llorona Records, amongst others.

As well, Santa Peña is a highly sought-after speaker, who presents at Colombia to educate aspiring industry professionals and creatives about different facets of the music industry, with a focus on copyright and entertainment law.

Her resume also includes roles at the Colombian Copyright office, Sony Music (Andean region), SAYCO, and the Ministry of Culture in Public Performances Law in Colombia.

“I am very excited for this new opportunity and to continue my journey of empowering musicians and composers, who are the backbone of this wonderful industry of ours,” Santa Peña said.

“The amount of talent and creativity coming out of Colombia is truly remarkable, and we’re delighted to see Catalina take the reins and oversee this market at such a pivotal moment for Latin music,” added WCM Co-Chair and CEO Guy Moot.