Songwriter And Producer Nick Monson Strikes A Catalog Deal With Iconoclast

(CelebrityAccess) — Music rights management and brand developer Iconoclast announced it has acquired the music publishing catalogue of the noted songwriter and producer Nick Monson.

Monson is best known for his extensive collaborations with Lady Gaga and he has co-write and producer credits on hits such as “Artpop,” “Applause,” and “The Cure,” among others.

He also has developed hits for artists such as Rag’n’Bone Man, Nick Jonas, Britney Spears, A$AP Rocky, and Selena Gomez, among others.

Launched in 2021 by Olivier Chastan, Iconoclast has done catalog deals with Irv Gotti, founder of Murder Inc. Records, The Band’s Robbie Robertson, and Mad Decent, the label founded by Diplo, among others.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.