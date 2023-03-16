Veronica Sanjines Named General Manager at Arista Records

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Veronica Sanjines has been appointed General Manager (GM) of Arista Records. In her new role, she will oversee daily operations for the label and collaborate with its entire roster, including Tai Verdes, JP Saxe, Måneskin, and more. She is based in New York and will report to Arista CEO and President, David Massey.

Massey said, “Veronica is a natural leader and creative executive with genuine passion for music and a keen perspective on culture. Her reputation for visionary marketing and strategy precedes her. We are excited to welcome her to the Arista family. We know she’s going to be an incredible asset to the label’s next era.”

Before her appointment, Sanjines worked as Vice President (VP) of Marketing at Warner Records where she led campaigns for Anitta and the Gorillaz. She was also key in helping the careers of Omar Apollo, Nessa Barrett, Ashnikko, and Bella Poarch. Before Warner, she had stints at Astralwerks/Capitol Music Group, Epic, and Columbia Records.

Sanjines said, “The success David and the team have built over the last five years is a testament to their dedication and focus on artist development in a highly competitive landscape. I hope to continue to build upon this foundation in my new role at Arista and I am so excited to return to the Sony Music family where I started my career over 20 years ago as a college rep.”