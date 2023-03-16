Icon Entertainment Group & Frank Sinatra Enterprises Announce Grand Opening of the Sinatra Bar & Lounge

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Icon Entertainment Group, in partnership with Frank Sinatra Enterprises (FSE) announces the April 14 grand opening of the Sinatra Bar & Lounge to downtown Nashville’s famed Printer’s Alley.

The highly-anticipated venue is located in the Southern Turf building (owned by Icon), built in 1839, and will celebrate Sinatra’s cultural legacy. With a cozy and intimate atmosphere, the dining menu will offer many favorites of the crooner known as “Ol’ Blue Eyes.” It will feature traditional Italian dishes and steaks, complemented by libations and special attention to aesthetic details.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the upcoming opening of Sinatra Bar & Lounge,” said Icon Entertainment Group CEO Bill Miller, adding, “in my 10 years of living in Nashville, this is undoubtedly the most anticipated opening of any venue I’ve seen here, and it speaks to Frank Sinatra’s ongoing appeal to multiple generations. We look forward to providing our guests with a dining and entertainment experience second to none.”



“We are thrilled that our Dad, who loved good songs, good food, and good spirits, will now be part of Music City’s creative and vibrant landscape,” says Nancy and Tina Sinatra. Added Tina, “The stately Southern Turf landmark is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and once housed a speakeasy and saloon; how cool is that?”

On the occasion of Sinatra’s 100th birthday (December 2015), Jack Daniel’s produced a limited 100 barrels of the 100-proof Sinatra Century. The whiskey instantly became a highly sought-after collector’s choice. Icon searched the country for a supply, and the Sinatra Bar & Lounge will serve Sinatra Century by the drink (while it lasts) – along with Sinatra Select and an array of classic cocktails.

As part of the private, invite-only April 14 grand opening, SiriusXM’s Siriusly Sinatra channel will present a live special featuring country superstar Trisha Yearwood. “Let’s Be Frank with Trisha Yearwood LIVE from Sinatra Bar & Lounge in Nashville, Tennessee” will air from 6 – 8 pm CST, and will include interviews and performances, along with several selections from Yearwood’s 2019 tribute album Let’s Be Frank and other Sinatra tracks.

A larger-scale media preview event will be held on April 13 at 2 pm at Sinatra Bar & Lounge. The restaurant will be open to the public following the grand opening event, with reservations available two weeks in advance.

Icon Entertainment Group was founded by entrepreneur and real estate investor Bill Miller, who owns/operates some of the most popular establishments in Nashville – including the Johnny Cash Museum, Skull’s Rainbow Room, the Patsy Cline Museum, House of Cards, and more.