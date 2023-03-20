Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks Announce Phoenix Date on the ‘Two Idols, One Night’ Tour

PHOENIX, AZ (CelebrityAccess) – The Piano Man – Billy Joel and Queen of the “Twirl” (No, it’s NOT Britney Spears) Stevie Nicks have announced another date for their Two Icons, One Night tour. The legendary duo announced a Phoenix, AZ date, set for December 8 at Chase Field.

The show, which is set for December 8, will mark the first time the two artists have performed on the same stage in Phoenix. Joel and Nicks kicked off the series of shows last week at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday (March 24) at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster.com. Citi card members will have access to a presale today (March 20) at 10 am local time until Thursday (March 23) at 10 pm through the Citi Entertainment program. Verizon customers access their presale on Tuesday (March 21) at 10 am local time until Thursday (March 23) at 10 pm.

This is the ninth concert the iconic pair has announced. In the coming months they’ll perform at AT&T Stadium (April 8), Lincoln Financial Field (June 16), Ohio Stadium (August 5), GEHA Field at Arrowhead (August 19), M&T Bank Stadium (October 7), and US Bank Stadium (November 10).