ASM Global Expands Stars Scholarship Program For 2023

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — ASM Global continued its focus on honoring its corporate responsibility commitments with a major expansion of its ASM Global Stars Scholarship Program into cities across North America.

According to ASM Global, scholarship awards, valued at $125,000, will be made available to students in 39 cities in the U.S. this year, up substantially from the 14 cities that were included in the program during its inaugural year in 2022.

The scholarships are focused on providing students from diverse and under-resourced communities with educational and career opportunities, both through the scholarship grant program and through potential internships with ASM Global.

The applications for 2023 scholarships has already opened and successful candidates will be notified in July. For more information, or to apply, visit: https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/ASMGlobalStars.

“It’s been said that the most reliable way to predict the future is to create it,” said ASM Global President and CEO Ron Bension. “By leveling the playing field educationally, we’re striving to provide meaningful ways to help create positive change in the communities in which we do business, and one powerful action is to offer impactful career development for our future leaders.”

“Hopefully, we’re helping to unlock young people’s potential to be able to step into future leadership positions not only in our ASM Global team but in whatever endeavor’s they pursue,” added ASM Global’s chief human resources officer Shauna Elvin.