California’s Senate Weighs A Ban On Exclusive Ticketing Deals Between Primary Ticket Sellers And Venues

SACRAMENTO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — California’s state legislature is currently weighing a bill that would ban exclusive ticketing deals between ticketing primary ticket sellers and venues in the State of California.

The proposed legislation, SB 829, would apply to a broad range of entertainment, including theatrical or operatic performances, concerts, movies, athletic competitions, and other forms of entertainment and cover a variety of venues from theaters and concert halls to stadiums.

The legislation is sponsored by Republican Sen. Scott Wilk, (Santa Clarita), who specifically names Live Nation and Ticketmaster, suggesting the company has a “strangehold” on the event ticketing industry.

“Exclusivity contracts with entertainment venues mean higher ticket prices for consumers. This bill gets at the heart of that problem and would help break up the monopoly Ticketmaster has had on California’s live entertainment industry,” Senator Wilk stated. “You shouldn’t have to go into debt just for enjoying a night out. My bill is a good first step in opening the door to more competition within the ticket-selling industry, and hopefully will bring some relief to consumers’ wallets.”

The bill advanced from the Senate Appropriations Committee and will be weighed by the full Senate ahead of a potential floor vote on May 22nd.