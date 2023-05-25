Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Bob Lefsetz Breaking News Industry Insider Industry News Lefsetz Podcast
The Bob Lefsetz Podcast

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Music Historian Harvey Kubernik

Bob Lefsetz  Contact MePosted on
Harvey Kubernik is a music history savant who’s written numerous books on such topics as Laurel Canyon, the Beatles and the Summer of Love. He has dedicated his entire life to rock and roll, and his memory is extraordinary. Harvey experienced it all firsthand, this is his story.

