The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Music Historian Harvey Kubernik

Harvey Kubernik is a music history savant who’s written numerous books on such topics as Laurel Canyon, the Beatles and the Summer of Love. He has dedicated his entire life to rock and roll, and his memory is extraordinary. Harvey experienced it all firsthand, this is his story.
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/harvey-kubernik-115882887/
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/harvey-kubernik/id1316200737?i=1000614450818
https://open.spotify.com/episode/1vgZJ5sY68SCGD34mPSZqH?si=y6d7vYeCRoaxZ8mAxsIZiQ
https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/821207cb-203f-43b7-915d-a39039de3d3b/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-harvey-kubernik
https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/harvey-kubernik-303688137