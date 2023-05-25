Javier Rosas Announces His Hombre De Ley U.S. Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Sonoran singer-songwriter Javier Rosas shared the details for his upcoming tour of the U.S. this summer.
Produced by Live Nation, Rosas’ Hombre De Ley U.S. tour kicks off at The Van Buren in Phoenix on July 1st with stops across the U.S. before wrapping at Atlanta’s Buckhead Theatre on October 7th.
The tour includes stops in major markets such as New York, where Rosas is slated to perform at Irving Plaza; Dallas, where he will take the stage at the House of Blues, and Los Angeles, where he is booked at the Wiltern.
Rosas is tour in support of his latest album, Hombre De Ley. The general onsale for Hombre De Ley Tour will start Friday, May 26th.
HOMBRE DE LEY TOUR DATES:
Sat, Jul 01 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Fri, Jul 21 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
Sat, Jul 22 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
Thu, Jul 27 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
Sat, Jul 29 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
Sat, Aug 05 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Fri, Aug 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
Sat, Aug 12 – Denver, CO – Summit
Thu, Aug 17 – Mission, TX – La Catedral
Sat, Aug 19 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
Sun, Aug 20 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Fri, Aug 25 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe @ Old National Centre
Sat, Aug 26 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
Fri, Sep 08 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
Sat, Sep 09 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
Sun, Sep 10 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory OC
Thu, Sep 28 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater
Sat, Sep 30 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace
Sat, Oct 07 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre