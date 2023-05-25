Javier Rosas Announces His Hombre De Ley U.S. Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Sonoran singer-songwriter Javier Rosas shared the details for his upcoming tour of the U.S. this summer.

Produced by Live Nation, Rosas’ Hombre De Ley U.S. tour kicks off at The Van Buren in Phoenix on July 1st with stops across the U.S. before wrapping at Atlanta’s Buckhead Theatre on October 7th.

The tour includes stops in major markets such as New York, where Rosas is slated to perform at Irving Plaza; Dallas, where he will take the stage at the House of Blues, and Los Angeles, where he is booked at the Wiltern.

Rosas is tour in support of his latest album, Hombre De Ley. The general onsale for Hombre De Ley Tour will start Friday, May 26th.

HOMBRE DE LEY TOUR DATES:

Sat, Jul 01 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Fri, Jul 21 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Sat, Jul 22 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Thu, Jul 27 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Sat, Jul 29 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Sat, Aug 05 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Fri, Aug 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Sat, Aug 12 – Denver, CO – Summit

Thu, Aug 17 – Mission, TX – La Catedral

Sat, Aug 19 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Sun, Aug 20 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Fri, Aug 25 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe @ Old National Centre

Sat, Aug 26 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Fri, Sep 08 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Sat, Sep 09 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Sun, Sep 10 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory OC

Thu, Sep 28 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater

Sat, Sep 30 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

Sat, Oct 07 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre