Nancy Wilson of Heart Signs Karmann Sloane (Sketchy Goat) To Roadcase Management

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Nancy Wilson, who is celebrating 50 years in the music business, most as the guitarist of Heart alongside sister and lead singer Ann Wilson – is also expanding her newly formed artist management company with the signing of creative artist Karmann Sloane, aka Sketchy Goat. The groundbreaking artist has joined the roster under the guidance of Wilson, Geoff Bywater, Julia Bywater, Geoffrey Bywater and Max Flohr – the team at Roadcase. Julia will manage Sketchy Goat.

Sketchy Goat has worked with a list of high-profile artists, including The Smashing Pumpkins, Tech Port Center + Arena (Judas Priest, Queensryche), Michael Schenker (Armored Saint), Sean Kinney (Alice in Chains), Jerry Cantrell, Wilson, John 5 and more, designing drum head graphics, posters, logos, T-shirt graphics, music video direction art direction, stage graphics, video graphics, video production, and advertising. Additionally, Sketchy Goat designed the logo art for Roadcase Management.

Sketchy Goat said, “I am facilitating a creative evolution through bold colors and fluid lines, experimentation with warped lettering, and indulgence in psychedelia. I bring indescribable moments to life through the fluorescence of sound.”

Wilson recently expressed why it’s so important to help cultivate new talent. “After so many years of being an artist in this business, I would love to use my experience to help elevate other talented and deserving musicians.”