Noah Cyrus Announces North American ‘The Hardest Part Tour’ For Summer and Fall

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Today, Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling RECORDS/Columbia Records artist Noah Cyrus announces a string of headlining summer and fall tour dates in support of her critically acclaimed debut album, The Hardest Part. The 22-city tour kicks off August 24 at the Vogue Theatre in Vancouver, BC. It includes stops in Spokane, Portland, Seattle, Boulder, St. Louis, Orlando, Charlotte, Richmond, Detroit, Indianapolis and more before concluding on September 30 in Louisville, KY.

Tickets are on sale now, with VIP packages available for purchase.

Noah is also scheduled to make appearances at several festivals and fairs throughout the summer and fall, including the Snohomish Block Party in Snohomish, WA, on August 26, the Alaska State Fair on September 4, Ogden Twilight in Utah on September 6, the Moon River Festival in Chattanooga, TN on September 6 and the Treeline Music Festival in Columbia, MO on October 1.

This past spring, Cyrus released a stirring duet with Vance Joy, “Everybody Needs Someone,” performing the track live on ABC’s American Idol). “Everybody Needs Someone” is Cyrus’ first musical offering in 2023, following the 2022 release of her debut album, The Hardest Part and the special deluxe version that followed. Produced by Mike Crossey, the album features new songs “Set For Life” as well as alternative arrangements of “Noah (Stand Still)” featuring her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, “Hardest Part,” “Ready To Go,” “Unfinished” and “I Burned LA Down.”

Cyrus has accumulated an impressive 4.8 billion combined streams, with songs from The Hardest Part already amassing more than 186 million of those and counting. In a whirlwind of loss, heartbreak, and chaos, Cyrus grabbed the reins, took control of her life, and was able to tell her story like never before finally. Today, the Nashville-born musician, singer and songwriter uncovers the strength you only find from within and has shared it with the world through this heartfelt and deeply personal body of work that is timeless as much as it is of the now. “These songs all mean so much to me—they’re straight from my heart, brain, and body,” Cyrus states.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

08/24 – Vogue Theatre – Vancouver, BC^

08/26 – Snohomish Block Party – Snohomish, WA**

08/27 – Knitting Factory – Spokane, WA^

08/29 – Knitting Factory – Boise, ID^

08/31 – McDonald Theatre – Eugene, OR^

09/01 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR^

09/02 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA^

09/04 – Alaska State Fair – Palmer, AK**

09/06 – Ogden Twilight – Ogden, UTZ**

09/07 – Boulder Theater – Boulder, CO^

09/09 – Delmar Hall – St. Louis, MO^

09/10 – Moon River Festival – Chattanooga, TN**

09/12 – The Beacham – Orlando, FL^

09/13 – Jannus Live – St. Petersburg, FL^

09/15 – The Senate – Columbia, SC^

09/16 – The Underground @ Fillmore – Charlotte, NC^

09/17 – Lincoln Theater – Raleigh, NC^

09/19 – Jefferson Theater – Charlottesville, VA^

09/20 – The National – Richmond, VA^

09/21 – The NorVa – Norfolk, VA^

09/23 – Newport Music Hall – Columbus, OH^

09/24 – Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI^

09/26 – The Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI^

09/27 – MegaCorp Pavilion – Newport, KY^

09/28 – Deluxe at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN^

09/30 – Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY^

10/01 – Treeline Music Festival – Columbia, MO**

^Headline Performance

**Festival or Fair Performance