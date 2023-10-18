The Music Sustainability Alliance Announces The Inaugural Music Sustainability Summit For 2024

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Music Sustainability Alliance (MSA), an association focused on fostering an environmentally sustainable music industry, announced plans for its inaugural industry conference.

Set for Monday, February 5th at the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles, the inaugural Music Sustainability Summit will seek to bring together a diverse range of entertainment industry professionals, artists, scientific experts, and sustainability leaders.

Programming for the event includes panel discussions and interactive workshops focused on the challenges faced by the entertainment industry, with a collaborative approach to curbing carbon emissions.

Presenters confirmed for the conference so far:

• Joel Makower Chairman and Co-founder of the GreenBiz Group

• MIT’s Environmental Solutions Initiative, led by John Fernandez

• Support+Feed

• REVERB

• Planet Reimagined

• ClimeCo

The Music Sustainability Alliance, founded by a group of music industry veterans, companies, and scientists, includes co-founder and President Amy Morrison, Director Eleanor Anderson, Board member MSA & EarthPercent, Founder, Impact Department Kurt Langer, and Michael Martin, Co-Founder & MSA Board Member, Founder & CEO at r.Cup & Effect Partners.

The MSA Founding Partners are Upstaging, REVERB, Nighthawk Video, Rock-It Global, r.World, PRG and the first Summit Partner is Circular Unity.

For more information or to Register for the event, check here.