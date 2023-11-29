The Cheat Code Podcast Episode 88: It Pays To Be Real

In this episode, titled “It Pays to Be Real,” our hosts share insights from their recent trip to Louisville, where they engaged with creators facing common challenges in content creation. The discussion revolves around the essence of authenticity in content, emphasizing that perfection follows consistency. Addressing the struggles artists face in fear of failure, the hosts encourage listeners to create freely, emphasizing the importance of being true to oneself. Rather than pretending to be someone else for entertainment, the focus should be on creating genuine music and capturing authentic moments. The episode underscores the significance of understanding one’s audience, studying follower demographics, and tailoring content to be celebrated where it matters. The hosts stress that success is within reach for artists who are disciplined, resilient, and committed to the journey of self-discovery in the ever-evolving landscape of the music industry.

Youtube: https://youtu.be/1tPJgUZeR5c

Media Player:



Apple Player:

