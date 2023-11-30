Major League Baseball Renews With SiriusXM

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — SiriusXM announced it has extended its broadcasting agreement with Major League Baseball for another five years.

The deal, which has been in place since 2005, will see SiriusXM continue to provide live play-by-play coverage of every regular season and postseason MLB game, as well as select spring training and Spanish-language game broadcasts, through the 2028 season.

Additionally, SiriusXM will continue to produce and host the exclusive MLB Radio Network channel, which delivers MLB talk and analysis on a daily basis from a roster of hosts that includes former players, executives, managers and other baseball insiders.

MLB content will be front and center on SiriusXM’s new app, which includes a new centralized sports hub ensuring fans have easy access to content.

“We’re very proud to continue Baseball’s rich history of reaching fans through their radios. Today, we’re delivering those fans the sounds of the game through SiriusXM’s state-of-the-art platforms in the car and on the SiriusXM app,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer. “Being able to hear their team’s announcers is important to fans, and no matter where you are listening from across North America, you’ll get access to every team’s broadcast for every game on SiriusXM. Couple this with the best daily talk and analysis of the game on the MLB Network Radio channel and SiriusXM is a must-have for baseball fans and will be for years to come.”

“The collection of MLB game presentations and content that has developed through our extended relationship with SiriusXM has been a powerful asset in making our game more accessible to fans wherever they are,” said Kenny Gersh, Executive Vice President of Media & Business Development, Major League Baseball. “The sounds of Baseball are an important part of our story and we’re proud to continue to work with SiriusXM as they advance and grow the MLB streaming experience for fans on their platforms.”