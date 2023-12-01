Today Is Bandcamp Friday And Its Laid-Off Workers Are Asking For Help

(Hypebot) — December 1st marks one of the first Bandcamp Fridays since new owner Songtradr took control of the popular indie music marketplace.

As it has since March 2020, Bandcamp will waive its revenue share on this first Friday of the month to help support artists and independent labels. Since its launch, over a million fans have spent over $100 million during these single-day promotions.

But this last Bandcamp Friday of 2023 comes just two months after the acquisition by Songtradr saw 60% of staff laid off, alongside accusations of union busting and racial bias.

More recently, Bandcamp United, the union chosen by Bandcamp workers to represent it, called on the Bandcamp community of artists, labels, and fans to help laid-off staff pay uncovered medical bills.

“During the transition to coverage through COBRA, many workers have experienced a gap in their medical coverage… (and) some medical providers have barred workers in our unit from scheduling appointments due to their health insurance showing as inactive during the gap,” the union tweeted.

So far, Bandcamp United has raised 51% of its $10,000 goal and is asking for help.

“These funds will be used to reimburse out-of-pocket expenses, which include but are not limited to: copays, medications, ongoing treatment expenses, and healthcare for dependents,” writes the Union. “For some of our members, these are expenses that go towards life-threatening conditions.”

More details and a link to contribute here.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a Berklee College Of Music professor.