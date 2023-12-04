Ken Bigley And Jordan Ryan Promoted At JAC Management/JAC Live As The Companies Gear For Growth

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (CelebrityAccess) -– Facilities management company JAC Management Group and their live events division, JAC Live, announced multiple senior promotions as the companies seek to expand operations.

The promotions include Ken Bigley, a founding member of both JAC Management and JAC Live, who has been upped Chief Operating Officer. Bigley previously served as Vice President at the company.

Bigley’s new role as COO will see him focus on expanding the company’s footprint nationally while continuing to guide talent buying within the 2,000 to 10,000-seat range facilities.

JAC Live and JAC Management also announced the promotion of Jordan Ryan, current Executive Director of JAC Management Group’s Youngstown-based properties to Vice President of both JAC Management Group and JAC Live.

In his new role, Ryan will leverage his years of building and event management experience to explore and develop new venue management and exclusive booking opportunities.