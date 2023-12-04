RHCP Announce The 2024 Dates For Their Unlimited Love Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The famed California rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers announced the extension of their Unlimited Love Tour in 2024 with a new round of dates.

The Live Nation-produced tour hits the ground running at tge RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheateron in Ridgefield, Washington on May 28th and wraps on July 30th at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, Mo.

Special Guests Kid Cudi, Ice Cube, Ken Carson, Otoboke Beaver, Seun Kuti & Egypt80, Wand, and IRONTOM will be joining the band on select dates throughout the tour.

The new shows are in addition to the 2024 dates previously announced by the RHCP, including performances at the Innings Festival in Tempe, and at The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln, California on Feb. 17th and Yaamava’ Theater in Highland, CA on Feb. 23rd.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, December 5. An artist presale will begin Wednesday, December 6 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run Thursday, December 7 ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, December 8 at 10 AM local time at redhotchilipeppers.com.

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS 2024 UNLIMITED LOVE TOUR DATES

Tue May 28 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Fri May 31 – Quincy, WA – The Gorge

Sun Jun 02 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater

Wed Jun 05 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 07 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Tue Jun 18 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Jun 26 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Fri Jun 28 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Tue Jul 02 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Fri Jul 05 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Fri Jul 12 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Mon Jul 15 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Mon Jul 22 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Thu Jul 25 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Tue Jul 30 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre