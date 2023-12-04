The Bandshell Installed At Vai Resort’s New 8,000-Cap Amphitheater

GLENDALE, AZ (CelebrityAccess) — VAI Resort, a major resort, hotel, and live entertainment destination currently under construction in Glendale, announced the successful installation of the bandshhell in the property’s new $40 million VAI Amphitheater.

Grant Fisher, CEO and President of VAI Global Development, along with Howard Weiss, Vice President of Entertainment, and Tommy Fisher, CEO of Fisher Sand and Gravel were on hand to mark the occasion with the placement of a commemorative plaque on the bandshell’s distinctive superstructure, which is supported by a pair of 47-foot tall, 170,000 lb. “V” structures.

“We are using live entertainment as the platform for delivering an entirely new category of hospitality,” notes Grant Fisher. “We hoped to create a space reflecting the spirit of VAI—a place where music is the heartbeat of every guest’s experience. When we open in late 2024, the VAI Amphitheater will be the centerpiece of our vision; offering unparalleled acoustics, stunning views of the property, and cutting-edge technology, promising a redefined concert experience.”

“There is nothing else that exists like this in the world in terms of a hotel-integrated amphitheater where guests can watch a show from their hotel balcony, sit in a skybox, or be part of the action just feet from the stage,” explains Howard Weiss, Vice President of Entertainment for VAI Resort. “The artist will be so close that fans will be able to be intimately connected to the artist and the artist with the fans.”

Located in Glendale, the 1 billion dollar resort project will feature an 8,000-capacity amphitheater that will host a year-round programming lineup featuring diverse artists and mini residencies, with entertainment offerings ranging from rock to pop to country and R&B.

The 60-acre property will also host a 1,100-capacity hotel, 12 restaurants, Konos Island and Beach Oasis, a luxury spa, a nightclub venue, rides, attractions, curated retail, and art installations.