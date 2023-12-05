English Rocker – Denny Laine Dead At 79

NAPLES, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Denny Laine, the English musician and singer who was a co-founder of the rock bands Wings and The Moody Blues, died on December 5th in Naples, Florida. He was 79.

His death was announced by his wife via social media, stating that he died from complications of lung disease.

A native of the Channel Islands, Laine began his professional career as the frontman of Denny Laine & The Diplomats but stepped away from the group in 1964 to join forces with Ray Thomas and Mike Pinder to form the group that would become The Moody Blues.

Both Laine and Pinder co-wrote much of the group’s early material, but Laine left the band after just two years to form the Electric String Band and embark on career as a solo artist.

In 1971, he became part of the original lineup of Wings, alongside Paul and Linda McCartney and remained with the group until they disbanded a decade later.

Following his departure from Wings, Laine continued his solo career, releasing albums such as Hometown Girls, Wings on My Feet, Lonely Road and Master Suite and touring with the Denny Laine Band.

Laine’s final solo release was the 2008 album The Blue Musician.