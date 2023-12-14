Bandsintown Unwraps Shareable Live Music – ‘High Notes’ For Artists

(HYPEBOT) – Bandsintown has released High Notes, its annual shareable graphic recap of an artist’s year performing live.

High Notes is designed to be shared by artists to thank fans, grow their following, and celebrate accomplishments.

“Whether you tore up the tour circuit or kept it local, took extra care of your mental health, or planned your moves for next year, we see you.” shares the Bandsintown team. “Today, we celebrate you with your 2023 High Notes.”

Every artist with a free Bandsintown for Artists account can find their custom High Notes here. Scroll down for links to share it on socials, via email, and to create a message to followers on Bandsintown.

Bruce Houghton