Jeff Young Named Chief Operating Officer For Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

THE WOODLANDS (CelebrityAccess) – Jeff Young, who has most recently served as Vice President of Operations for The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (The Pavilion), has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the entertainment venue.

In his new role, Young will play a pivotal role in overseeing the organization’s daily operations, ensuring the seamless execution of events, optimizing resource utilization, and contributing to the strategic growth and sustainability of the venue.

“Jeff’s commitment and loyalty to the organization is unmatched,” said Jerry MacDonald, president and CEO of The Pavilion. “We all look forward to him continuing to grow the venue’s success.”

Young has built his career at The Pavilion since the gates opened in 1990. He has held positions from Assistant Facility Manager to Operations Manager and Vice President of Operations. He is one of the few Pavilion employees to have a hand in every expansion and renovation of the venue from the original 10,000-seat capacity to the 16,000+ capacity venue now.

“I am excited to work with our incredible staff to continue propelling The Pavilion forward,” said Young. “The Pavilion is a world-class venue, and I am excited to capitalize on this new position to enhance The Pavilion’s Mission of making the arts accessible to all in our community and beyond.”

A resident of The Woodlands since 1985, Young is a graduate of Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology and a minor in Economics. Jeff and his wife Melissa live in The Woodlands with their two sons, Liam and Luke.

Additionally, The Pavilion has announced Matt Meyer has been promoted from Facilities Manager to Director of Operations and will oversee facility and production operations for the venue.