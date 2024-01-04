AWAL Promotes Jacqueline Rossi And Dale Connone

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music’s AWAL announced the appointments of Jacqueline Rossi and Dale Connone. Rossi will lead the Global Commercial Partnerships Team, and Connone will oversee Streaming and Promotion – both for North America.

Rossi joined AWAL in 2019, most recently as the Senior Director of Global Commercial Partnerhips. Rossi led DSP initiatives for a roster that includes girl in red, Little Simz, Lauv, Jungle, Dayglow, Daya, Deadmau5, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Gerry Cinnamon, and Alaina Castillo.

In addition to his new role, record industry executive Connone spearheads the AWAL-owned music coalition, IN2UNE Music, which is a music coalition providing label services for independent labels, publishing companies, and artists themselves. IN2UNE was founded in 2007 by Connone, creating a “one-stop shop” with all the tools and experience of a major label.