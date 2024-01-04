Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

AWAL Promotes Jacqueline Rossi And Dale Connone
LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music’s AWAL announced the appointments of Jacqueline Rossi and Dale Connone. Rossi will lead the Global Commercial Partnerships Team, and Connone will oversee Streaming and Promotion – both for North America.

Rossi joined AWAL in 2019, most recently as the Senior Director of Global Commercial Partnerhips. Rossi led DSP initiatives for a roster that includes girl in red, Little Simz, Lauv, Jungle, Dayglow, Daya, Deadmau5, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Gerry Cinnamon, and Alaina Castillo.

In addition to his new role, record industry executive Connone spearheads the AWAL-owned music coalition, IN2UNE Music, which is a music coalition providing label services for independent labels, publishing companies, and artists themselves. IN2UNE was founded in 2007 by Connone, creating a “one-stop shop” with all the tools and experience of a major label.

