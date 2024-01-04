Once, Twice, Three Times a Break-Up For Rage Against The Machine

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Rage Against the Machine (RATM) has been down this road before, not once, not twice, but thrice, as drummer Brad Wilk claims the band will never tour live again. Founding member Wilk posted on his Instagram (IG) page on Wednesday (January 3, 2024) that the canceled dates that occurred on RATM’s 2022 Public Service Announcement tour will not be rescheduled .. at all, ever … except for “may be happening in the future.”

The band canceled most of their 2023 tour dates in October 2022 after frontman Zack de la Rocha needed additional time to heal and recover from an Achilles tendon injury sustained in Chicago at only the second show of RATM’s 2022 reunion tour. While Wilk’s announcement, coming from a founding member, seems to hold weight, there has been no official statement from the band or their management as of press time. Nothing similar has appeared on the group’s official social media. Guitarist Tom Morello, who is active on social media, has offered no comment.

However, this isn’t the first time the band has called it quits and then back again. The foursome, consisting of de la Rocha, bassist Tim Commerford , Morello, and Wilk, formed in the 1990s and had huge mainstream success. It was a surprise when Rocha released a statement in 2000 that he was leaving the band because “our decision-making process has completely failed,” reports Variety. The remaining members formed Audioslave with lead singer Chris Cornell, who would inevitably leave the band in 2007.

RATM reunited to headline Coachella that same year and toured in the following years. In early, they’d played their final show in Los Angeles – and had its second breakup. But, the pull to the stage brought the foursome back together – announcing the Public Service Announcement tour in 2020 – only to have it not happen due to COVID. It was postponed to 2022 when de la Rocha injured his leg.

In 2023, RATM was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Morello was the only member present to accept the honor, stating at the podium that the group has “differing opinions on a lot of things, including being inducted.”