Dave Grohl And Martin Short Join The Lineup For The 8th Annual Love Rocks

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – -Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and the legendary comedian and actor Martin Short have been announced as the latest additions to the lineup for the 8th annual Love Rocks NYC Benefit Concert.

The concert, which takes place at the Beacon Theatre in New York on March 7th, will help to raise money to support God’s Love We Deliver, an organization that supports peole with a variety of serious illnesses with medically tailored meals and nutrition services. Last year, the organization’s staff and volunteers cooked, packaged, and home-delivered more than 4 million medically tailored meals to more than 14,700 New Yorkers living with and affected by severe illness.

Since the benefit concert debuted in 2017, it has raised more than $30 million dollars, helping to subsidize the creation and delivery of more than 3 million meals over the last eight years.

The lineup for the 2024 edition of Love Rocks includes The Black Keys, Hozier, Nile Rodgers, Tom Morello, Don Felder, Bettye Lavette, Joss Stone, Allison Russell, Emily King, Marcus King, Lucius, Larkin Poe, Trombone Shorty, Luke Spiller (The Struts), Quinn Sullivan, Bernie Williams and more special surprise guests to be added.

The show’s house band will include Steve Gadd (James Taylor, Paul Simon), Shawn Pelton (Saturday Night Live), Larry Campbell (Levon Helm, Bob Dylan), Eric Krasno (Soulive, Phil Lesh & Friends), Pedrito Martinez (Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Camila Cabello), Jeff Babko (Jimmy Kimmel Live), Michael Bearden (Lady Gaga) and a six-piece horn section. Ken Dashow of Q104.3 Radio will also serve as the evening’s master of ceremonies while Will Lee (The CBS Orchestra) will take the lead as music director.