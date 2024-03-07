Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates

Manager And Agent Nigel Morton, Dead At 70

Nigel Morton
Nigel Morton
Staff Writer  Contact MePosted on
337 0

HULL, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Nigel Morton, the veteran UK music agent and former artist manager died on March 5th after a brief illness. He was 70,

His passing was announced by his agency, Strada Music, who stated that he died in hospice surrounded by his family. Additional details about the cause of death were not disclosed.

Morton began his career as a newspaper journalist before venturing into music management and launching his own company, Totally Obnoxious Management, in 1982. His management client roster included the punk bands such as New Model Army and Dubious Brothers along with the hard rock band The Almighty, among others.

In the 1990s, he moved into artist bookings, serving as the director of the Moneypenny Agency for more than 25 years before joining Strada in 2023.

According to Strada, details about Morton’s memorial services will be announced as soon as they are finalized.

Join CelebrityAccess Now