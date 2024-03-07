Manager And Agent Nigel Morton, Dead At 70

HULL, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Nigel Morton, the veteran UK music agent and former artist manager died on March 5th after a brief illness. He was 70,

His passing was announced by his agency, Strada Music, who stated that he died in hospice surrounded by his family. Additional details about the cause of death were not disclosed.

Morton began his career as a newspaper journalist before venturing into music management and launching his own company, Totally Obnoxious Management, in 1982. His management client roster included the punk bands such as New Model Army and Dubious Brothers along with the hard rock band The Almighty, among others.

In the 1990s, he moved into artist bookings, serving as the director of the Moneypenny Agency for more than 25 years before joining Strada in 2023.

According to Strada, details about Morton’s memorial services will be announced as soon as they are finalized.