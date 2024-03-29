Korn Announces North American Tour With Gojira And Spiritbox

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following their standing-room-only 30th anniversary concert in California, nu-metal icons Korn shared the details of their forthcoming North American tour.
The 25-date run will be produced by Live Nation and kicks off at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on September 12 and wraps on October 27th at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.
For the tour, Korn will be joined by special guests Gojira and Spiritbox.
KORN 2024 TOUR DATES WITH SPECIAL GUESTS GOJIRA AND SPIRITBOX:
Thu Sep 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 14 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Mon Sep 16 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Fri Sep 20 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sat Sep 21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Mon Sep 23 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Wed Sep 25 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Fri Sep 27 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sat Sep 28 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sun Sep 29 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life*
Wed Oct 02 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Thu Oct 03 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sat Oct 05 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium^ – SOLD OUT
Sun Oct 06 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Tue Oct 08 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Thu Oct 10 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
Sat Oct 12 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre
Sun Oct 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Wed Oct 16 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre>
Fri Oct 18 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Sun Oct 20 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Mon Oct 21 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
Wed Oct 23 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Fri Oct 25 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Sun Oct 27 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center