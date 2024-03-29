Mumford & Sons and Nathaniel Rateliff Announced As Headliners For The Greenwich Town Party 2024

GREENWICH, CT (CelebrityAccess) — Greenwich Town Party, the small-town Connecticut music festival that consistently punches well above its weight class, announced a lineup for 2024 that includes headliners Mumford & Sons and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats.

Set for Saturday, May 25th in the tony town of Greenwich, Connecticut, the festival is only open to the members of the local community and their guests.

Other artists announced for 2024 include The Cameroons and Drew Angus. Additionally, local talent will be recruited for the show with seven local bands (TBA) slated to perform on the festival’s town stage.

Headliners at past Greenwich Town Party events have included the likes of The Eagles, Eric Clapton, Paul Simon, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and the Zac Brown Band, among others.

The event is organized by Greenwich Town Party, Inc., a nonprofit organization, and is not sponsored by the Town of Greenwich.