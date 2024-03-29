Tilman Wink Named General Counsel At CTS Eventim

HAMBURG, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — European concert promoter and ticketing company CTS Eventim announced that the veteran entertainment attorney Tilman Wink has been appointed as General Counsel and Head of the Legal Department.

In his new role, Tilman will advise the company on all legal matters in the future and will also provide support for future M&A activities, reporting to CEO Klaus-Peterschulenberg.

Tilman joins CTS Eventim from SIGNA Sports United Group, where he served as General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Company Secretary. During his tenure at the company he helped to establish the group’s legal department, guided the company’s listing on the New York Stock Exchange, and provided legal support for the acquisition of the Wiggle Group, among other accomplishments.

He studied law at Bayreuth, Bordeaux, Munich and San Diego and successfully completed the second state law examination in 2000.

“I would like to warmly welcome Tilman to CTS EVENTIM. With his expertise, he will make an important contribution to the dynamic further development of the company at a crucial point. I wish Tilman and his team much success and look forward to working together in the future,” said Eventim CEO Klaus-Peterschulenberg.

Tilman will replace longtime lead counsel and SVP Rainer Appel, who announced plans to step back from his role at CTS Eventim at the end of March. Appel will continue to serve in an advisory role his position as Non-Executive Director for the Italian subsidiary TicketOne and for the Eventim Apollo will continue as well.

“I am extremely grateful to Rainer for his loyalty, his tireless dedication and the excellent collaboration that has connected us for more than a quarter of a century. CTS Eventim has grown tremendously during this time, and Rainer always kept his eye on the big picture, without losing sight of the important details. So I`m delighted that he will continue to work with us in an advisory role. I wish Rainer the very best for this new phase of life,” Klaus-Peter Schulenberg added.