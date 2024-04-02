CTS Eventim To Acquire Vivendi’s International Ticketing And Festival Business

MUNICH, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — European ticketing and live events company CTS Eventim announced it has struck a deal to acquire the festival and international ticketing businesses of the French media conglomerate Vivendi.

The deal covers Vivendi’s See Tickets platform, which has established itself as athe second larget ticketing platform in the UK and a presence in other European markets, including Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, Switzerland and Spain as well as the United States. In 2023, See Tickets sold around 44 million tickets worldwide.

Eventim’s deal with Vivendi also includes a diverse portfolio of music and live events that includes Junction 2 in the UK and Garorock in France.

However, Vivendi’s concert and event venues, including L’Olympia in Paris, as well as See Tickets France and the Brive Festival, are not included in the deal.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the coming months after consultation with the relevant employee representatives.

Following the close of the transaction, both See Tickets and the festival division will retain their current management, according to CTS Eventim.

“With See Tickets and the festival business, Vivendi has created two important players in the field of ticketing and live entertainment. I would like to thank Vivendi for the productive negotiations that have created a strong basis for future success in an industry that is growing rapidly across Europe. The acquisition supports our internationalization strategy and will also bring numerous benefits to artists and their management, as we can now offer an even more seamless service on a global level. We look forward to actively shaping the future of live entertainment with our new colleagues,” stated Klaus-Peterschulenberg, CEO of CTS Eventim.

“I am proud of what has been achieved in more than a decade and very grateful for the great commitment of all the teams involved. At Vivendi, we are convinced that CTS Eventim is the right company to take our ticketing and festival business to a new level and help See Tickets maintain its position as a cutting-edge service and technology company. CTS Eventim will strengthen the growth of the festival business and preserve the uniqueness of the festivals and their respective audiences,” added Hala Bavière, CEO of Vivendi Village.