Interpol To Perform In Mexico City’s Zócalo Square

MEXICO CITY, (CelebrityAccess) — The American rock band Interpol announced plans for one of the biggest shows in the band’s history and the kicker is it will be free.

The show, set for the Zócalo, a huge public square in the center of Mexico City, will take place on April 20th.

“It’s a dream for us to be able to perform in such an iconic and historic setting! We are gonna give it some ganas, so be there or be square as they say,” the band said in a joint statement announcing the show.

Interpol is no stranger to performing in Mexico and has previously played at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City in 2022.

The band is also steeling themselves for a North American tour in April and May, followed by a series of South and Central American shows in late May and early June 2024.