Canadian Alt-Rockers Monowhales Call It Quits

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Juno award winning Canadian alternative rockers announced that after almost a decade as a group, the trio will be officially parting ways.

The group, which debuted in 2017, is comprised of lead singer Sally Shaar, guitarist Zack Zanardo and drummer Jordan Circosta. They made a splash in 2019 with their breakout single, ‘RWLYD (Really Wanna Let You Down)’ becoming the only independent, self-managed band to chart at #2 at alt radio in Canada.

More recently, the Monowhales supported Mother Mother on a national tour and won the award for Breakthrough Group of the Year at the Juno Awards of 2022.

In a joint statement announcing the decision to split, the Monowhales said:

Friends, we come to you today with bittersweet news. After over a decade of this extraordinary journey we call MONOWHALES, we’ve made the difficult decision to put this project to rest.

Over our time together, we’ve each evolved, both creatively and personally. Many of you have followed this story as it unfolded, every new record and tour representing a step forward for each of us as creators and human beings. Your unwavering love and support along the way has been nothing short of life changing, and for that, we are eternally grateful. As we each followed our own paths, we’ve reached a point where we no longer feel we can do justice to the vision of MONOWHALES we set out with. We’ve never been happy with providing the world with anything less than our best, and feel now is the right time to put this down. For this reason, all our scheduled shows and festival appearances will be canceled. During the “Who’s There To Hear Me Out” Tour, we played some of the best shows of our lives, and we’re proud to say we left everything on the stage.

This wild ride has been one of the most fulfilling and important experiences of our lives – working with our small-but-mighty team to create a universe of music and visuals, while traversing the country to share unforgettable moments in rooms filled with our incredible fans. Every show we’ve played has been nothing short of magical, a testament to the power of connection and togetherness. It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the end of this chapter in our lives, but as we embark on new paths, we’re ready to explore what the future holds. We each have exciting endeavors ahead, and we can’t wait to share them with you.

Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for your love, your support, and most of all, the memories that will live in our hearts forever. We could not have done this without you.