Thomas Rhett And MacKenzie Porter To Host The 2024 Canadian Country Music Awards

EDMONTON, Alberta (CelebrityAccess) — On Tuesday, the Canadian Country Music Association announced the country music icon Thomas Rhett will host the 2024 CCMA Awards presented by TD.

Rhett will be joined by x CCMA Award winner and global chart-topping Canadian country star and actor MacKenzie Porter as the host Canadian country music’ sbiggest night.

“We’re so excited to have Thomas Rhett, and MacKenzie Porter come together to host Canada’s biggest night in country music,” said Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. “The indelible marks these two individuals have made on the country music landscape, not just in Canada but globally, showcase the universal appeal and talent within our community. Their collective presence on stage at Rogers Place will undoubtedly create a captivating experience for fans in Edmonton and those watching across the country, and we can’t wait to see the magic they bring.”

Canada’s Country Music Week 2024 kicks off in Edmonton on Wednesday, September 11 and culminates with the 2024 CCMA Awards presented by TD on September 14.

Bell Media will cover the awards show across broadcast, radio, digital, and social media properties, including iHeartRadio Canada’s PURE COUNTRY.